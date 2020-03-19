Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623

Herman Parrish


1951 - 2020
Herman Parrish Obituary
1951 - 2020 Herman Parrish, age 68, of Athens, GA passed on March 17, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Athens, GA. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include wife, LaShelle Parrish; children, Mandwell (LaDawn) Parrish, Monica (Farrell) Johnson, Sponjetta (Nick) Parrish; grandchildren, Feliscia Parrish, Aquila Parrish, K. V. Rucker, Jayden Rucker; siblings, Susie Mae Thomas, Minnie Hall, Alice Cox, Frank Parrish, Jimmy Parrish and a host of relatives and friends. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
