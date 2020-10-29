1/1
Herman Sheats
1939 - 2020
Herman Sheats, age 81, of Athens, GA passed October 25, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday October 30, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Candace Sheats; daughters, Stephanie (Shawn)Sheats Dinwiddie and Barbara "Babs" Sheats; grandchildren, Shawn Jayce Dinwiddie and Shanlee Dinwiddie; siblings, Fannie (Robert) Williams, Dewey (Patricia) Sheats, Patricia (Harrison) Dowdy, Lillie Teasley, Lashelle Parrish, Frank (Sharon) Sheats, Judy Sheats and Michael Sheats; sisters in law, Onell Sheats and Simone Sheats; brother in law, George H. Johnson; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Drive through and share condolences with the family on Friday, October, 30, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Sheats Barber and Beauty Shop, 1296 West Hancock Ave, Athens, GA.

Sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
OCT
30
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Sheats Barber and Beauty Shop
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 28, 2020
Condolences to the Sheats Family. We love Herman but God loves him BEST ❤. Always, Daniel Hunter and family
Bridget Hunter
Friend
October 28, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. May memories of Mr. Herman and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead. My condolences.
Barbara Taylor
Friend
October 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Leo Barnett Jr & Family
Coworker
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George Maxwell
Friend
