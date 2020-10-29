Herman Sheats, age 81, of Athens, GA passed October 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday October 30, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Candace Sheats; daughters, Stephanie (Shawn)Sheats Dinwiddie and Barbara "Babs" Sheats; grandchildren, Shawn Jayce Dinwiddie and Shanlee Dinwiddie; siblings, Fannie (Robert) Williams, Dewey (Patricia) Sheats, Patricia (Harrison) Dowdy, Lillie Teasley, Lashelle Parrish, Frank (Sharon) Sheats, Judy Sheats and Michael Sheats; sisters in law, Onell Sheats and Simone Sheats; brother in law, George H. Johnson; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Drive through and share condolences with the family on Friday, October, 30, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Sheats Barber and Beauty Shop, 1296 West Hancock Ave, Athens, GA.
Sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com