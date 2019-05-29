|
Hilda Earlene Booth White passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA. Hilda was born in Oglethorpe County, GA, on February 23, 1932 to Erla Buford Booth and Edna Estelle Brown Booth, before living most of her life in Madison County, GA. She graduated in 1949 from Comer High School. She then worked at General Times Corporation, Blue Bell Company, Comer Manufacturing Company, and the Madison County Board of Education, working at Comer, MCHS, and Colbert lunchrooms. She loved working in the school cafeterias and interacting with students. She married Joe White of Morgan County, GA on April 16, 1960, and they built a loving home together with two daughters for 59 years.
Hilda was a longtime member of Meadow Baptist Church in Comer, where she served faithfully in many capacities as long as her health allowed. She served as Church Clerk, WMU director, VBS worker, and sang in the church choir for many years. She loved singing with her family and church family. She was also a member of TOPS of Ila, Georgia, and made many friends there. Outside of church and visiting with family and friends, she loved going to Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains with her daughters and her sister Wilma before her declining health.
Hilda was predeceased by her parents, her siblings George and Talmadge Booth, and several sisters- and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe White, daughters Donna White Smith and her husband Ken of Hull, and Connie White Thomas and her husband Nicholas of Comer. Also surviving are her siblings Henry (Carol) Booth of Danielsville, Mary Lou Parham of Danielsville, Wilma Drake of Comer, and Bobbie (Calvin) Coile, also of Comer. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and other family and friends that loved her so much, as she did them.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at Meadow Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Meadow Baptist Church Sound System Fund in memory of Hilda White, 6158 Highway 191, Comer, Georgia 30629.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 29, 2019