Hilda Montenegro Lea 1927 - 2019 Hilda Montenegro Lea, 91, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A private burial will be held in Athens, GA at a later date. Hilda was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on December 16, 1927. A brilliant student, she was the first student from Guatemala to attend the University of Texas, as well as the first individual brought to the University of Texas by the Inter-American Cultural Relation Exchange, where she studied Music Education. During a return to Guatemala City, she worked as a bilingual administrative assistant for the Pan-American Health Organization where she met Arden O. Lea, who was a visiting entomologist. After marrying in 1952, they settled in Columbus, Ohio, where Hilda completed her Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University. After the birth of their three children, Hilda and the family moved to Athens, Georgia for Arden's job as a professor at The University of Georgia. During her almost 40 years in Athens, Hilda took classes and worked in a variety of positions at the University of Georgia. In the early 2000's, Hilda moved to North Carolina where she lived with her daughter Jackie and family (Craig, Sam, Will, and Jack.) Hilda was a life-long learner, intentional parent and grandparent, talented artist, nature enthusiast, and lover of all music. Her positive outlook, sense of humor, and thoughtfulness endeared her to many. Her love for her children and grandchildren was evident through her interest in their daily lives and activities. The bravery that brought her to this country and willed her to live life to the fullest in the face of any adversity will continue to be an inspiration to her family. Hilda was preceded in death by her son, Mark, and husband, Arden, and survived by daughters, Trish Kalivoda (husband, Kenny) of Athens, GA and Jackie Argo (husband, Craig) of High Point, NC, and five loving grandchildren: Nick Kalivoda (wife, Filippa), Katie Kalivoda (fiance, Graham), Sam, Will, and Jack Argo. The family wishes to thank the extraordinary staff at Westchester Manor who steadfastly took care of Hilda for four and a half years as well as Hospice of the Piedmont for their tremendous support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Georgia Mark A. Lea Memorial Scholarship Fund (#72969003) or the Mark A. Lea International Travel Fellowship (#72804003). Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 14, 2019