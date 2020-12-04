Obituary of Hilda Pinson Eberhart
Hilda Pinson Eberhart, age 92, formerly of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Lucy Kirk Pinson, and a great-granddaughter, Danni Nichole Moll.
She is survived by her three daughters and spouses: Molly Eberhart Sargent (David B., deceased) of Lavonia, GA, Rebecca Eberhart Rush (Steven B.) of Eatonton, GA, Lucy Eberhart Hopson (Darrel L.) of Hampton, GA; one son, Thomas H. Eberhart, Jr. of Rome, GA; eleven grandchildren: Nancy Kay Tyson, Lori Kay Morris (Ricky), Valerie Rush Rue, Steven Travis Rush, Juli Costa Banks (William), Robert L. Costa, Jr., Peyton L. Hopson (Kathleen), Adrian Hopson Moll (Timothy), Andrew Kirk Eberhart, Max Bradley Eberhart, Samuel Thomas Eberhart; seventeen great-grandchildren: Brandt Bartlett Tyson, Charles Andrew Tyson, Olivia Kay Morris, Grayson Charles Morris, Zoe C. Rue, Landen M. Rush, Julia R. Rush (Nathan N. Bloodsworth), Lily T. Rush, Samuel Isaac Banks, Ruth Banks, Noah Jason Banks, Rachel Banks, Theodore James Hopson, Ethan Lee Hopson, Henry Peyton Hopson, Anna Kathleen Hopson, Lyla Bunny Moll; one great-great-grandchild, Autumn M. Bloodsworth; two sisters, Marian Pinson Wilder of Avondale Estates, GA and Maxine Pinson Easom, of Athens, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Hilda was born on November 23, 1928 in Athens, Georgia. She was reared in Athens and attended the University of Georgia.
Hilda worked as a manager of Catalog Sales with Sears, Roebuck and Co., Athens, GA. In addition, she worked in the Clarke County School District School Nutrition Program, always speaking fondly of her work with children.
Hilda grew up in Oconee Street United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities. As a young adult, she and her family became members of the St. James United Methodist Church in Athens, helping with the establishment of this young congregation. Through her years at St. James, Hilda provided leadership in numerous ways, some of which included: serving as a member of the St. James Administrative Council, as the president of the Women's Society of Christian Service (WSCS), and, as an elected delegate to the North Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Hilda was especially faithful in her volunteer responsibilities to her church, serving weekly as an assistant in communications, finances, and nurture, and as a regular volunteer at Our Daily Bread noon kitchen. Beyond the local church, Hilda served as president of Women's Society of Christian Service for the Athens-Elberton District of the United Methodist Church.
Hilda was a member of the Walk to Emmaus (Athens Emmaus Community). As an affiliation of the United Methodist Church, this movement for personal Christian renewal and formation, provides a means for members to live out their commitment to Christian action. Hilda's participation in this movement was significant in her spiritual journey.
For a number of years, Hilda was associated with Rick Bonfim Ministries, a Christian evangelistic and missions ministry, through which she participated in mission trips to Brazil. In addition, she assisted in recording and distributing audio messages of faith and hope for this agency.
One of the things Hilda loved most was to crochet afghans for others. She demonstrated this passion through her generosity to family and friends, as well as her faithfulness to God, in providing thousands of afghans through churches and others in the community to help those in need.
Hilda had a strong heritage from her parents and grandparents of being involved in her community. Hilda continued this involvement by helping to ensure that everyone had a right to vote. She felt very strongly about voting and worked at election polls for many years.
Hilda's trust and faith in God was the most central component of her life. Hilda had a very disciplined devotional life. It was her custom to read the scriptures daily, keeping a written diary in which she reflected on the scripture's application for her life. In addition, she kept a daily prayer journal in which she listed and prayed for every member of her family, as well as other concerns. Her deepest desire was that every member of her family have a relationship with God and the church.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service for Ms. Eberhart will be held at a later time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com
. (Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.) Memorial contributions can be sent to Rick Bonfim Ministries, https://latterain.com/donate/
or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Street, New York, NY 10001