1/1
Hilda Pinson Eberhart
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obituary of Hilda Pinson Eberhart

Hilda Pinson Eberhart, age 92, formerly of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Lucy Kirk Pinson, and a great-granddaughter, Danni Nichole Moll.

She is survived by her three daughters and spouses: Molly Eberhart Sargent (David B., deceased) of Lavonia, GA, Rebecca Eberhart Rush (Steven B.) of Eatonton, GA, Lucy Eberhart Hopson (Darrel L.) of Hampton, GA; one son, Thomas H. Eberhart, Jr. of Rome, GA; eleven grandchildren: Nancy Kay Tyson, Lori Kay Morris (Ricky), Valerie Rush Rue, Steven Travis Rush, Juli Costa Banks (William), Robert L. Costa, Jr., Peyton L. Hopson (Kathleen), Adrian Hopson Moll (Timothy), Andrew Kirk Eberhart, Max Bradley Eberhart, Samuel Thomas Eberhart; seventeen great-grandchildren: Brandt Bartlett Tyson, Charles Andrew Tyson, Olivia Kay Morris, Grayson Charles Morris, Zoe C. Rue, Landen M. Rush, Julia R. Rush (Nathan N. Bloodsworth), Lily T. Rush, Samuel Isaac Banks, Ruth Banks, Noah Jason Banks, Rachel Banks, Theodore James Hopson, Ethan Lee Hopson, Henry Peyton Hopson, Anna Kathleen Hopson, Lyla Bunny Moll; one great-great-grandchild, Autumn M. Bloodsworth; two sisters, Marian Pinson Wilder of Avondale Estates, GA and Maxine Pinson Easom, of Athens, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Hilda was born on November 23, 1928 in Athens, Georgia. She was reared in Athens and attended the University of Georgia.

Hilda worked as a manager of Catalog Sales with Sears, Roebuck and Co., Athens, GA. In addition, she worked in the Clarke County School District School Nutrition Program, always speaking fondly of her work with children.

Hilda grew up in Oconee Street United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities. As a young adult, she and her family became members of the St. James United Methodist Church in Athens, helping with the establishment of this young congregation. Through her years at St. James, Hilda provided leadership in numerous ways, some of which included: serving as a member of the St. James Administrative Council, as the president of the Women's Society of Christian Service (WSCS), and, as an elected delegate to the North Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Hilda was especially faithful in her volunteer responsibilities to her church, serving weekly as an assistant in communications, finances, and nurture, and as a regular volunteer at Our Daily Bread noon kitchen. Beyond the local church, Hilda served as president of Women's Society of Christian Service for the Athens-Elberton District of the United Methodist Church.

Hilda was a member of the Walk to Emmaus (Athens Emmaus Community). As an affiliation of the United Methodist Church, this movement for personal Christian renewal and formation, provides a means for members to live out their commitment to Christian action. Hilda's participation in this movement was significant in her spiritual journey.

For a number of years, Hilda was associated with Rick Bonfim Ministries, a Christian evangelistic and missions ministry, through which she participated in mission trips to Brazil. In addition, she assisted in recording and distributing audio messages of faith and hope for this agency.

One of the things Hilda loved most was to crochet afghans for others. She demonstrated this passion through her generosity to family and friends, as well as her faithfulness to God, in providing thousands of afghans through churches and others in the community to help those in need.

Hilda had a strong heritage from her parents and grandparents of being involved in her community. Hilda continued this involvement by helping to ensure that everyone had a right to vote. She felt very strongly about voting and worked at election polls for many years.

Hilda's trust and faith in God was the most central component of her life. Hilda had a very disciplined devotional life. It was her custom to read the scriptures daily, keeping a written diary in which she reflected on the scripture's application for her life. In addition, she kept a daily prayer journal in which she listed and prayed for every member of her family, as well as other concerns. Her deepest desire was that every member of her family have a relationship with God and the church.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral service for Ms. Eberhart will be held at a later time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. (Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.) Memorial contributions can be sent to Rick Bonfim Ministries, https://latterain.com/donate/ or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Street, New York, NY 10001

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors - McDonough
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
December 3, 2020
Sounds like an amazing woman. Your in my prayers.
David Banister
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers this week, Lucy. I know you will find peace in all the wonderful memories of your Mom.
Gail McLain
Sister
December 3, 2020
Sincere condolences to you, Lucy and family: Your Mom was a special lady, indeed; a beautiful soul. I never knew her life story until reading her obituary, and I am so impressed with all that she was involved in during her life here on earth! I am glad to have had the opportunity to meet and serve her during her stay at the senior living community she once called home -- and I am honored to have a few afghans that her loving and talented hands made. She will be missed, but I am confident that she's in the presence of our Lord in her 'heavenly' home. May you feel God's peace through the love and comfort of family and friends at this sad time.
Cathy Walden
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Swain and Connie Roberson
Friend
December 3, 2020
A life well lived and loved. She will be so missed but lives in in her family. We love you all.
Sharon and Ross Pendley
Friend
December 3, 2020
I loved my Aunt Hilda. I especially cherished her sense of humor and laugh. When I was a child she let me “fix” her hair, bless her. Fortunately I didn’t do too much damage with the rollers, combing, and Dippity Doo! She loved her family. She was the best “baby whisperer” I’ve known - able to rock and soothe any baby to stop their tears. The babies must have deep inside known how much she loved them. We loved her, and she loved us. Until the communion of the saints, sweet Aunt....
Melody Wilder Wilson
Family
December 3, 2020
Loved Aunt Hilda! See you again in heaven!
Lynda norman
Family
December 3, 2020
We will be praying for you and your family in the loss of your Mom! Love y’all!
Mary Hightower
Friend
December 3, 2020
Praying for you and your family Lucy! I didn’t know your mom, but I can see she was a very special lady. It is never easy to lose a precious love one especially your mother. ❤
Delane Latimer
Friend
December 3, 2020
I know she had a full life and you have a lot of wonderful memories, hold them close to your heart sweet friend. You took wonderful care of her, she was so Blessed to have you. Love you Lucy and Darrell, ya’ll are in our prayer’s
Elaine Shaw
December 3, 2020
Although I didn’t have the honor of knowing her, she sounds like she was an amazing addition to the human race. May she Rest In Peace with her Lord. Our deepest sympathies to the family.
Elizabeth and Ted Burge
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry Lucy. I know the pain of releasing your mama into the arms of Jesus but thankful that is where you will find your peace and precious memories.
Linda Castellaw
December 2, 2020
Lucy and family, lifting you up in love and prayer during this difficult time. Blessings
Lamar&Mildred Garrett
Friend
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved