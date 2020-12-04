Sincere condolences to you, Lucy and family: Your Mom was a special lady, indeed; a beautiful soul. I never knew her life story until reading her obituary, and I am so impressed with all that she was involved in during her life here on earth! I am glad to have had the opportunity to meet and serve her during her stay at the senior living community she once called home -- and I am honored to have a few afghans that her loving and talented hands made. She will be missed, but I am confident that she's in the presence of our Lord in her 'heavenly' home. May you feel God's peace through the love and comfort of family and friends at this sad time.

Cathy Walden

Acquaintance