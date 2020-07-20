1/1
Hillman F. "Buddy" Griffith Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hillman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Hillman "Buddy" F. Griffith, Jr. 86, died July 16, 2020.

Born August 31, 1933 in Athens, GA, Mr. Griffith retired from the United States Navy after twenty-one years of dedicated service to his county and the University of Georgia after thirty years of employment. He was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church for many years.

Graveside services will be private.

Survivors include his wife, Delores C. Almand-Griffith; children, Cheryl (Donnie) Davis, Tommy (Tammy) Griffith, Melanie (Lewis) Schimmel and Jennifer Partridge. Also surviving are Kevin (Karen) Almand, Kyle Almand and Klay (Tammy) Almand; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved