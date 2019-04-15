|
Hinton Johnson Harris, 90, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died April 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. Hinton was born June 5, 1928 in Macon, Georgia, the son of John Robert Harris, Sr. and Lucille Ross Harris. Hinton graduated from high school in Crawford County Georgia in 1947. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia graduating with B.S in Agriculture in 1951. Hinton worked as a County Extension Agent for the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service for 32 years serving in Grady, Calhoun, Terrell, Chatham, and Charlton Counties.
Hinton married Allene Leggett in 1952 in Colquitt, Georgia. After retirement in 1985, Hinton lived in Macon, Georgia and was an active member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church. In 2016, Hinton and Allene moved to Athens, Georgia. Hinton loved gardening, reading, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Hinton is survived by his wife, Allene Harris, of Athens, Georgia, three children, Mike Harris (Debbie) of Bishop, Georgia. Holly MacKenzie (Jim) of Leicester, North Carolina, and Charles Harris (Susan) of Denver Colorado; seven grandchildren: Katie Steigerwalt (Greg) of Atlanta, Mark Harris (Kayla) of Denver, Caroline Harris (Denver), Haley Harris (Scottsdale, AZ), Leeann Harris (Denver), Sam Harris (Denver) and Elliot MacKenzie (Asheville, NC); one great grandson Theodore Harris (Denver); three brothers, William F. Harris of Macon, GA, Charlie Harris (Betty) of Musella, GA, and Russell Harris (Evelyn) of Musella, GA; three sisters, Joyce Hortman of Athens, Nancy Sneathen (Carl) of Atlanta and Ann Harris (Charles) of Athens, nephew Chris Harris of Atlanta and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John Robert Harris, Jr. and sisters, Margaret Harris and Doris Almgren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at First United Methodist Church in Watkinsville, Georgia. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Watkinsville First Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at the Colquitt City Cemetery Colquitt, Georgia at 1:00 pm on April 22.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019