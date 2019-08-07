|
|
1958 - 2019 Hope Hinton Foxley, age 61, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019. Hope was born May 20, 1958 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Golden Sanders Hinton and Anne Smith Wilfong.
Hope attended Queens College and the University of Georgia. Hope was a concierge for Ocean Forest Golf Club on Sea Island.
Hope's greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two daughters. She was always willingly to give her love to all that needed it. Hope cherished all her many friends and family. She leaves many fond memories that will be treasured by all.
Hope is survived by children Mary Katherine Foxley and Alexandra Louise Foxley; sisters Mary Hinton and Kate Hinton; mother Anne Smith Wilfong and many cousins and loved ones. Hope was preceded in death by her father Golden Sanders Hinton.
A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the benefit of Hope's daughters with checks payable to Raymond James & Associates, sent to Mary Hinton 634 Kimberly Lane Atlanta, GA 30306.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Foxley family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019