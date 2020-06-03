Horace Gilbert Brooks
1931 - 2020
Horace Gilbert Brooks, 89, of Crawford, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

A native of Oglethorpe County, Gilbert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Boatswain Mate and Coxswain of small motorboat aboard the USS Toledo. He retired from Seaboard Farms as a feed truck driver and enjoyed his farm in Crawford. He was a member of Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church.

Gilbert was the oldest son of Matthew Burrow Brooks and Lottie Hicks Brooks Stephens Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jim Brooks and great grandson John Hamen IV.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 66 years as of June 27th, Dorothy Waggoner Brooks. Daughters: Janet (Wayne) Harrison of Crawford, Jane (Ronald) Dooley of Statham, Joyce (Mike) Guin of Danburg, Julie (Craig) Holcomb of Hull. Son: Joel (Laura) Brooks of Winterville; 11 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren. Sisters: Anne Welborn of Monroe and Ladyne McDonald of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Welcome Avenue Church, Crawford 2:00 p.m. with Mike Spence and William Anglin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing requirements will apply for the visitation and funeral service.

Pallbearers are Son-in-Laws: Wayne Harrison, Ronald Dooley, Craig Holcomb, Grandsons: Nicholas Harrison and James Davis, and Dear Friend, Lloyd Callaway. Honorary Pallbearers are Son-In-Law: Mike Guin, Great Grandson: Gil Davis and Dear Friends: Rick Cowart and Craig Hughes.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dianne Burkhalter
Friend
June 2, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the Homegoing of Uncle Gilbert. He was a wond erful man, and all of us children looked up to him. He had a great smile, and whe was wearing it the last time we saw him at Homecoming. Our prayers are with all the family, that God will comfort you, We love you all, Rabun Campbell
Rev. Dennis Rabun Campbell
Family
June 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of such a gentle spirit and hard-working man! Our joy is in knowing his final resting place is in Heaven! Love you all so much!
Karol Scarborough
Friend
June 3, 2020
