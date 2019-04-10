Home

POWERED BY

Services
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Preston Charles Funeral Home
Lockland, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Preston Charles Funeral Home
Lockland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Houston Lumpkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Houston L. Lumpkin


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Houston L. Lumpkin Obituary
Dr. Houston L. Lumpkin, lll, 74 of Cincinnati, OH, a native of Athens began his eternal journey March 23, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Ollie Lumpkin; son, Tobey Lumpkin; brother, Winston Jones.

Memorial services will be held at Preston Charles Funeral Home, Lockland, OH, Friday, April 12, 2019. Family and friends will gather at 2PM, with services following at 3PM.

In a lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Dr. Lumpkin's favorite charities: , , , or .

Announcement courtesy of Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now