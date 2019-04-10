|
|
Dr. Houston L. Lumpkin, lll, 74 of Cincinnati, OH, a native of Athens began his eternal journey March 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Ollie Lumpkin; son, Tobey Lumpkin; brother, Winston Jones.
Memorial services will be held at Preston Charles Funeral Home, Lockland, OH, Friday, April 12, 2019. Family and friends will gather at 2PM, with services following at 3PM.
In a lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Dr. Lumpkin's favorite charities: , , , or .
Announcement courtesy of Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019