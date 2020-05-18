|
|
Howard Dean Gibson (Hoot) went home to be with the Lord May 16, 2020. Hoot, age 84, was born December 18, 1935 in Crooked Creek Township, NC. He served in the United States Army, retired from Georgia Power and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Hoot was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He lived a life of faith and joy. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. We miss him dearly, but his love will live on in our hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Rice and Joseph Gibson, and his brother, Floyd Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rachel Gibson; daughter, Kathy (Chris) Adcock; grandchildren, Christen (Rob) McCabe and Daniel (Julia) Adcock; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Stella McCabe; sister, Janet Kelly; sister-in-law, Linda Gibson; sister-in-law, Jean Dire; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dire; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020