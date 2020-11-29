1/1
Howard Irvine Graham
1923 - 2020
Howard Irvine Graham, 97, of Athens Ga. passed away peacefully on Nov. 19th, 2020, at Manor Lake Assisted Living, Athens, GA.

Mr. Graham was born in Newton Falls, OH, but called Athens, GA his true home for 61 years. He was preceded in-death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lou McDowell Graham, and his parents William Graham and Margaret Reaney Graham.

After volunteering for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Jan. 1943, Mr. Graham served his country for three years. He was the pilot and commander of a B-24 Liberator Heavy Bomber and flew 7 combat missions until he was shot down by antiaircraft fire over Heiden, Germany. He and his crew bailed out and were captured (his crew survived). He was a POW in Stalag Luft 1 in Barth Germany. After being liberated by the Russian Army, after 8 months of confinement, he was discharged from the US Army in December 1945.

Mr. Graham moved to Athens, GA in 1959 when Westinghouse Corp. opened up their transformer division. He was in charge of all traffic and shipping for the Athens facility until his retirement in 1980. After his retirement he enjoyed playing golf 3 days a week.

Mr. Graham is survived by his sister Arlene Graham Peters McColery (Jerry) of Watkinsville, GA; two children, Mark Howard Graham (Dianne) of Athens and Sherry Graham Carson of Watkinsville; five grandchildren, G. Christopher Carson, R. Shane Carson, Melanie G. Epting (Daniel), Christina G. Bridges (Ben) and Jennifer L. Graham; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 26, 2020
Sherry and Mark: Chet and I enjoyed times with your parents with the Cocktail group. Sherry I miss seeing you at the hospital. Always enjoyed catching up with you and news of your dad.
Ann Malanoski
Friend
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
