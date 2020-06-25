Elder Howard L. Callaway, age 84, of Comer, GA passed June 21, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA.
Survivors include: his wife, Maggie A. Callaway; one son, Howard (Rita) Callaway, Jr.; two daughters, Crockette (Stanley) Collins and Tiffany Carter; siblings, Robert Scott and Hazel Pinckney; four grandchildren, Shannon Callaway, Matthew Carter, Kinley Carter and Taylor Collins and 4 great- grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.