Howard L. Callaway
1936 - 2020
Elder Howard L. Callaway, age 84, of Comer, GA passed June 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA.

Survivors include: his wife, Maggie A. Callaway; one son, Howard (Rita) Callaway, Jr.; two daughters, Crockette (Stanley) Collins and Tiffany Carter; siblings, Robert Scott and Hazel Pinckney; four grandchildren, Shannon Callaway, Matthew Carter, Kinley Carter and Taylor Collins and 4 great- grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Please sign the guest book at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
