Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Visitation
Following Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
1930 - 2019
Howard Norris Obituary
1930 - 2019 W. Howard Norris, 89, of Bishop died on November 11, 2019. He was the son of the late James and Ollie Belle Norris. Upon graduation from Warren County High School, he attended the University of Georgia on a football scholarship, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and earned a BA degree. Following college he joined the Army and spent a year on the battle front in Korea. He owned and operated Pre Cast Concrete, Inc. located in Statham and later Watkinsville.

Howard is survived by Rubielen, his wife for 61 years; children Liz Clarke (Barrie) and Jim Norris (Robin); and grandchildren Kyle Singley (Heather), Ryan Singley, Elena Norris, and Sadie Norris.

Howard was happiest when at Stanford Stadium watching Georgia play. For many years he never missed a Georgia game and watched them play in every SEC Stadium. He coached Watkinsville Rockets' football and basketball, owned and helped operate Oasis Arabians Farm. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting, never missing opening day of dove season.

Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - West at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends immediately following service.

Flowers accepted or memorial donations may be made: UGA Foundation stubbed for Football Legacy Scholarship. Mail to UGA Foundation, 394 S. Milledge Ave., Athens 30602.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, 1211 jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
