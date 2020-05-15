Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Todd Cox


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Todd Cox Obituary
Howard Todd Cox, 53, of Bishop, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born in Jacksonville, he was a son of the late Harold T. Cox and Wilma D. Cox. Todd enjoyed golfing and smoking anything on his Big Green Egg. He was currently serving on the board of the Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Todd previously served as President of Georgia's chapter of Healthcare Financial Management Association and was CFO of Navicent Baldwin in Milledgeville. He was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Julie Jarrell Cox; son, Russell and daughter, Kristen.

Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -