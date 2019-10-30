Home

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church
Howell Clark Hunter


1933 - 2019
Howell Clark Hunter Obituary
1933 - 2019 Mr. Howell Clark "Sonny" Hunter, 86, of Lexington, died October 15, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howell Cobb Hunter and Mary Florrye Hale Hunter, and his sisters: Mary Cobb Hunter Moody and Elizabeth Ann Hunter Dunn.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Jacqueline Henrietta Norman Hunter; brother-in-law, David (Brenda) Norman; sister-in-law, Mary (Carlton) Nunn, all of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 2, at 11 o'clock at Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church Building Fund, c/o Mary Nunn, 645 Stevens Grove Church Road, Lexington, GA 30648.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
