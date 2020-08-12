1/1
Hubert Joseph "Joe" Sykora Sr.
1960 - 2020
Hubert Joseph "Joe" Sykora, Sr., 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020.

A native of Houston, TX, Joe was adopted into the Sykora family in 1974 when he was preceded in death by his biological parents. He graduated in 1978 from Cy-Fair High School in Houston.

Joe dedicated his life to serving others. Over the course of his 46-year career, he served with honor as a firefighter, police officer, and paramedic. Most recently he has served as a Registered Nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in the electrophysiology lab.

Celebration of life service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Church - Oconee Campus, where he was actively involved. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Lord and Stephens WEST.

Joe is survived by the love of his life of 30 years, Vicki Sykora; parents, Larry and Gerry Sykora of Eatonton and Linda and C.L. Hammond of Waco, TX; four sons, Hubert Joseph (Lauren) Sykora, Jr. of Houston, TX, Christopher (Kriscia) Sykora of Houston, TX, Dakota Sykora and Austin Sykora, both of Watkinsville; four siblings, David (Jessica) Sykora and their children, Roman, Lucas and Beckett, Cindy (Brian) Simmons and their children, Audrey and Sam, Matt (Sasha) Sykora, and Kacy Sykora (Bryan Hall); four grandchildren, Lana Sykora, Peyton Sykora, Christopher Sykora, Jr. and Aiden Sykora. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Earnest and Martha Palmay and a sister, Sharla Kristin Sykora.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, prayers and acts of kindness and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Extra Special People, 189 VFW Dr. Watkinsville, GA 30677. A special account has been set up for the Sykora family's future needs. For more information, contact: joesykoramemorial@gmail.com.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Church - Oconee Campus
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Joe’s dear family. “The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind.”
Joe Kacal
Coworker
August 11, 2020
He was a wonderful person, a man of God and a fine nurse!
God has as a new angel
suzi b Worsham
Friend
August 11, 2020
Sending all our love and prayers to a wonderful , loving family. We were blessed to know Joe for almost 20 years ❤ Kelly ,John, and Michael Miller
Friend
August 11, 2020
May God provide peace and comfort for your family. Cherish the memories and gratitude you have for being blessed with such a wonderful person in your lives. It was a life well lived. We love you all.
John, Leslee, Ryan & Lauren Tennant
Friend
August 11, 2020
Dana Kramer
August 11, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear about Joe's passing but rejoicing in the blessing of knowing he is with our Savior. Our prayers and friendship will continue for you all.
Tyson, Juanita and Mitchell
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
