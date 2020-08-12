Hubert Joseph "Joe" Sykora, Sr., 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020.
A native of Houston, TX, Joe was adopted into the Sykora family in 1974 when he was preceded in death by his biological parents. He graduated in 1978 from Cy-Fair High School in Houston.
Joe dedicated his life to serving others. Over the course of his 46-year career, he served with honor as a firefighter, police officer, and paramedic. Most recently he has served as a Registered Nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in the electrophysiology lab.
Celebration of life service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Church - Oconee Campus, where he was actively involved. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Lord and Stephens WEST.
Joe is survived by the love of his life of 30 years, Vicki Sykora; parents, Larry and Gerry Sykora of Eatonton and Linda and C.L. Hammond of Waco, TX; four sons, Hubert Joseph (Lauren) Sykora, Jr. of Houston, TX, Christopher (Kriscia) Sykora of Houston, TX, Dakota Sykora and Austin Sykora, both of Watkinsville; four siblings, David (Jessica) Sykora and their children, Roman, Lucas and Beckett, Cindy (Brian) Simmons and their children, Audrey and Sam, Matt (Sasha) Sykora, and Kacy Sykora (Bryan Hall); four grandchildren, Lana Sykora, Peyton Sykora, Christopher Sykora, Jr. and Aiden Sykora. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Earnest and Martha Palmay and a sister, Sharla Kristin Sykora.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, prayers and acts of kindness and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Extra Special People, 189 VFW Dr. Watkinsville, GA 30677. A special account has been set up for the Sykora family's future needs. For more information, contact: joesykoramemorial@gmail.com.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com