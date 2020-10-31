Hugh Allen Campbell, 90, husband of 60 years to the late Paula Faye Berry Campbell, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Arab, AL, he was the son of the late Selmer Campbell and Stella McWhorter Campbell. Mr. Campbell retired from Sears as the service manager. Survivors include two children: Phillip (Laura) Campbell of Hull, Teresa (Randy) Kittle of Athens; two brothers: Kenneth Campbell and Benny Campbell; three granddaughters: April Moss, Melissa Williams and Amanda Kittle and five great grandchildren: Dylan, Avery, Cadence, Gunner and Gray. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2PM Oconee Memorial Park with Rev. Dan Fuller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Oconee Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstepehs.com