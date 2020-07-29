Dr. Hugh D. Dookwah, of Athens-Clarke County, passed away peacefully in his home on July 23, 2020 from Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 70.
Hugh was born August 24, 1949 in Georgetown, Guyana, to the late Randolph Dookwah and Geraldine Anderson. He spent much of his childhood reading and enjoying Spaghetti Westerns with his mother, while learning biology from his father. Hugh proved to be an exceptional student by earning entry into Queens College at the age of 14. He began his teaching career in Biology at Tutorial College in 1967. In 1976, he was awarded a scholarship to attend Tuskegee University in Alabama, US. He went on to earn a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1982 from Tuskegee University and a Ph.D. in 1993 from Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Hugh was passionate about science and teaching. He conducted research and held teaching positions at Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Department of Anatomy and Physiology at Athens Technical College. He was a Senior Lecturer with the Department of Veterinary Biosciences and Diagnostic Imaging at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine at the time of his death.
Hugh's family had always been a source of pride and comfort. In May of 1972, Hugh and Joycelyn Marshall married after a three-year courtship. Together, they had three children: Sean Dookwah, Jeanette Amanda Dookwah, and Michelle Dookwah-Smith. He delighted in fatherhood and was deeply engaged in each of his children's lives and hobbies. He instilled in each of them a love of movies, reading, science, and nature. He and Joycelyn joyfully celebrated 48 years of marriage in May 2020.
Hugh was predeceased by his son, Sean (42), and his brother Keith (70). He is survived by his wife Joycelyn; daughters Jeanette Amanda and Michelle; brother Eon; and sisters Cleo, Arlene, and Allison.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The American Heart Association
, or The University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital. A private online memorial service will be held at the end of August. Requests to participate can be sent to hughdookwahmemorial@gmail.com.
