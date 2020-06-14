It is with great sadness and compassion that I learn of Milton's passing. I have had the peasure of knowing both Milton and Helen for more years than I can remember. He was a valuable colleague throughout my career at CSHS and a champion for what was right. He helped me get started in archery and always was ready to help with any hunting needs that I had.

One of the truly outstanding gentlemen I have known.

PEACE

GEORGE and Diana Pearson

George Pearson

Coworker