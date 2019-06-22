|
|
Ida Kate (Kay) Ruark, 101, died June 20, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally R. and Jerry Gouge; her son, Michael E. Ruark; her granddaughter, Marianne K. Gouge; her sister-in-law, Betty R. Kelly; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Tuckston United Methodist Church, 4175 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the Church with the service following at 12:00PM. Burial will be at The Bostwick City Cemetery following the funeral service.
Kay was born April 9, 1918 in Barnesville, GA. She lived in Miami, Atlanta, Walterboro (SC), Jacksonville (FL), Macon, Bostwick and Athens. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.E. (Ed) Ruark; her parents, A.B. and Fan Lois Childs; a brother, Eugene A. Childs; a sister, Frances C. Forbes.
Kay volunteered in Macon with the Cancer Society. In Bostwick, she volunteered with the Bostwick Methodist Church, The Morgan County Cultural Center and The Madison Garden Club. In Athens, she volunteered with St. Mary's Auxiliary, Tuckston United Methodist Church and was a member of several bridge groups.
After her husband retired, Ed and she moved to Bostwick and started Jack's Creek Christmas Tree Farms. The retired after twenty-five years as one of northeast Georgia's first Christmas tree farms.
The family expresses it deep appreciation to the staff at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their exceptional care and service.
No flowers are requested. Memorials may be made to Bostwick United Methodist Church or Tuckston United Methodist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 22, 2019