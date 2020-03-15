Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
West, Athens, GA
View Map

Ileane L. Nunnally


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ileane L. Nunnally Obituary
1930 - 2020 Ileane L. Nunnally, age 89, of Athens, GA passed on March 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include a son, David H. T. Nunnally, Jr; a grandson, Imhotep Muhammad Nunnally; two special cousins, Ethel H. Johnson and Dr. Jessica A. Johnson, and a host of relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ileane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -