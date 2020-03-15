|
1930 - 2020 Ileane L. Nunnally, age 89, of Athens, GA passed on March 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, David H. T. Nunnally, Jr; a grandson, Imhotep Muhammad Nunnally; two special cousins, Ethel H. Johnson and Dr. Jessica A. Johnson, and a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020