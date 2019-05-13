Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Imogene Fowler Shuler


Imogene Fowler Shuler Obituary
Imogene "Jean" Fowler Shuler, 83, of Athens, passed away, Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Born February 4, 1936 in Rome, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late George D. Fowler and Ruby White Fowler.

Jean ran a day care center in her home for over twenty years. She was a member of the Whitehall Baptist Church in Athens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Shuler and a brother, J.W. "Buck" Fowler.

Survivors include her children, Toni Owensby (Terry) of Watkinsville; Greg Shuler (Annette) of Fayetteville and Rusty Shuler of McDonough; one brother, J.D. Wesley Fowler (Mary) of Rome, GA; two sisters, Francis Fowler Norwood of Rossville, GA and Faye Fowler Edwards (Randy) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Kim Owensby Waters, Kelly Owensby Saxon (Travis), Savanna Shuler and Hannah Shuler; great-grandchildren, Thomas Lane Saxon, Taylor Saxon, Trevor Saxon, Drew Waters and Haley Waters.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2019
