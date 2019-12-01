|
1927 - 2019 Imogene (Jean) Pirtle, 92, peacefully slipped from this life, Thursday evening, November 28, 2019, in a critical care facility in Bishop, GA, after an extended illness. Jean was a dedicated housewife and partner to her husband, Kenneth Pirtle, for over 68 years until his death in 2015. Jean was the last survivor of her birth family, having been preceded in death by her parents and all siblings including her mother, Mary Drewnetta Haynes, father, William Bubb Haynes, brothers, Thomas Bubb Haynes, Jerry Haynes; sisters, Edith Crane, Jay Vinson, Laura Grizzard, Ruth Jordan, Tommie Webb, Faye Nell Dyer and Maxine Printz.
Jean is survived by daughters, Dru Pirtle (Frank) Carter, Athens, GA, Kaye Pirtle (Terry) Horton, Hixson, TN and son, Bruce Pirtle (Yvonne), Cleveland, TN. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Stephanie Carter Meyer, Jefferson, GA, Krissie Carter Robinson, Braselton, GA, Nicholas Carter, Athens, GA and Andy Pirtle (Kim), Cleveland, TN; nine great-grandchildren, Ansley Robinson, Carter Robinson, Jackson Meyer, Aubrey Meyer, Delaney Meyer, Lucy Pirtle, Sara Pirtle, Charlie Pirtle and Henry Pirtle. Jean also has numerous surviving nephews and nieces.
Jean was born in Alabama City, AL, Saturday, October 15, 1927. She later moved to Lafayette, GA where she attended and graduated from Lafayette High School. After graduating high school, she moved to Chattanooga, TN where she worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company as an Operator for several years. After meeting and marrying Kenneth, they built a home in Hixson, TN, where they lived for 20+ years before moving to their dream home in Ringgold, GA, in 1971, where she lived until suffering significant health challenges in late 2016. Battling the debilitating disease of dementia, she was moved to Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Athens, GA, where she received care and rehabilitation. Following additional physical and health challenges, she was moved to High Shoals Health and Rehabilitation in Bishop, GA for end-of-life critical care.
Jean was a lifelong, vivid and talented gardener, seamstress, painter and lover of all craft arts. She loved to cook, decorate, paint and create puzzle pictures for her home and others. She was most at home when she was in her flower gardens creating mosaic landscapes with plants and flowers. She retained her love and extensive knowledge of plants and flowers until her death.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, 4pm - 8pm, at Heritage Funeral Home, 3239 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
A graveside celebration of her life will be conducted, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at Chattanooga National Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN. Interment will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Graveside services will be conducted by Joseph Horton. Active pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Athens, GA and High Shoals Health and Rehabilitation, Bishop, GA. Special thanks to all of the kind, compassionate staff of Affinis Hospice for providing compassionate care in her last days, especially Gail and LeeAnne who gave their personal, intensely supportive care for Jean and family until the very end.
Arrangements and services provided by Heritage Funeral Home, 3239 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019