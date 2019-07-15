Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Iona Riggins


1950 - 2019
Iona Riggins Obituary
Iona Riggins 1950 - 2019 Iona Riggins, age 68, of Athens, Georgia passed on July 12, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Spring Creek Baptist Church, Greene County, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 1-7 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Survivors include: one son, Rodney Riggins; grandson, Zachery Riggins; sblings, Ella Ashurst, Annette Scotland and Archibald Riggins; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019
