1/1
Superintendent Ira Edwards Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Superintendent Ira Edwards, Sr. of Dublin, GA ( Father of Clarke County Sheriff Ira Edwards, Jr.) passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

A Private Graveside Ceremony will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at The Dudley Memorial Cemetery, Dublin, GA. The Ceremony will be live-streamed on the Dudley Funeral Home Facebook Page. Public Viewing will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Ira Edwards Scholarship Fund, 210 North Decatur Street, Dublin, GA 31021.

Courtesy Announcement by The Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Dudley Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christine Bishop
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved