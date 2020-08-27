Superintendent Ira Edwards, Sr. of Dublin, GA ( Father of Clarke County Sheriff Ira Edwards, Jr.) passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020.A Private Graveside Ceremony will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at The Dudley Memorial Cemetery, Dublin, GA. The Ceremony will be live-streamed on the Dudley Funeral Home Facebook Page. Public Viewing will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1-6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Ira Edwards Scholarship Fund, 210 North Decatur Street, Dublin, GA 31021.Courtesy Announcement by The Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.