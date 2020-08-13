1/
Ira Everest Worley
1944 - 2020
Mr. Ira Everest Worley, age 76, of Commerce, GA died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House. Mr. Worley was born in Homer to the late, Ira and Pauline Nunnally Worley. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam on the USS Randolph. Mr. Worley was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 215. He was retired from Westinghouse after 40 plus years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a special friend, Linda Ann Rice.

Mr. Worley is survived by his step-son, Todd Hubbard of Flowery Branch; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 13 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Guy Baker officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3175
