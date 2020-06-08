Irene Amelia "Renie" Richards, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence in Lawrenceville. She was born June 4, 1930 in South Portland, Maine. With her father serving in the military, in addition to South Portland she also lived in the Panama Canal Zone, Huntington Beach, California, and Chandler, Arizona where she would meet her future husband Robert Richards. They were married October 16, 1949 in South Portland, and resided initially in Oglesby, Illinois and then for many years in Athens and Watkinsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years and sisters, Mary Jane and Joyce. She is survived by her three children, son, Robert (Miriam) of Watkinsville; Mary Ann Russell (David) of Snellville, Georgia; and Tom (Denise) of Martinez, Georgia; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter Sokoloski of Greenwich, Connecticut.
She was a devoted homemaker, grandmother, and student of the Bible, for many years teaching Sunday school and Precept classes at Watkinsville First Baptist Church. She worked at the Carpenter's Shop bookstore in Athens for two decades as an outgrowth of her desire to help others grow in Christ. She was friendly to all she met and devoted to prayer. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Delmar Gardens Lawrenceville for their compassionate care.
A private memorial service was held at her graveside at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Watkinsville First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1610 Simonton Bridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.