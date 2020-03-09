Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618

Irene C. Barnes


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene C. Barnes Obituary
1958 - 2020 Mrs. Irene C. Barnes , 61, of Carlton died Friday, March 6, 2020.

Public viewing for Mrs. Barnes will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Barnes; daughters, Shamikia Bolton and LaTasha Lester; siblings, Marguerite Smith, Kathleen Eberhardt and Eddie Nowells; grandchildren, Ashley and Jaden Lester; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -