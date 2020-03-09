|
1958 - 2020 Mrs. Irene C. Barnes , 61, of Carlton died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Public viewing for Mrs. Barnes will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Barnes; daughters, Shamikia Bolton and LaTasha Lester; siblings, Marguerite Smith, Kathleen Eberhardt and Eddie Nowells; grandchildren, Ashley and Jaden Lester; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020