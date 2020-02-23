|
|
1925 - 2020 Mrs. Irene Haynes 94, of Athens Departed this life on February 19, 2020
Survivors include her daughter, Faye (Bob) Harrison; sons Leroy (Phyllis) Haynes Jr. and Billy Michael Haynes; sister, Barbara Gresham; brother, Willie B. Gresham and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 1:00 p.m. from The Mt. Zion Baptist Church Stephens,
GA. with interment in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020
from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. family will receive friends from 5-7 at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020