|
|
1925 - 2020 Mrs. Irene Howard, 94, of Comer, died Saturday, February 22, 2020.
A viewing will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Shelley Nowell; daughter, Gladys Moon; sister, Obie Hemphill; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020