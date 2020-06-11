Isabel was born on July 25, 1941 in Bogota, Colombia to Plutarco Wilches and Cecilia Pena; her father worked in transportation and her mother was a homemaker.Isabel attended a religious primary and high school, Nuestra Senora de la Paz - Bogota. She was a student at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana where she studied education with some exceptional professors like Cecilio de Lora. Answering her calling she graduated with a Masters Degree in Education and in Spanish becoming a passionate and innovative teacher. She taught at the prestigious school Ines Cano Mota and at El Colegio Nuestra Senora Del Rosario - Bogota. She taught Spanish-as-a-second-language at the U.S. Embassy in Bogota.She also received an advanced degree in Colombian history.In the 1980s she moved to the United States to pursue her education and eventually met and married Andrew Crane of Woobridge, New Jersey. Isabel taught Spanish more than 20 years at The Woodcliff Academy, Wall Township, New Jersey. She also worked together with Elaine Baran in the International Studies Program at Brookdale Community College - Lincroft Campus, at the Language School in Red Bank, and at the New School of Monmouth County, Holmdel, New Jersey. She taught Spanish to students of all ages.Isabel was a very active member in the community. She especially enjoyed teaching the neighborhood children in Rumson, New Jersey where she and her husband lived from 1992 until 2006.In 2007 Isabel and Andrew moved to Athens, Georgia. Soon after arriving she started to work with the school children at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School.Since an early age Isabel was compassionate and generous with her large family and a true intellectual.Her interests included family, traveling, reading and long distance caring for her younger siblings.Isabel is survived by four brothers, six sisters, many nieces and nephews and an incredible and dedicated husband that had been by her side since they were married in 1981.Those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her gentle smile, quick wit and funny comments brought so much joy and happiness to everyone especially to her students, some of them in pre-kindergarten.Isabel will be missed by all of her friends and family.At her request, no service will be held. Her wish was to help the children you know and love.Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.