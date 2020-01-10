|
Dr. Ivery Dwight Clifton was born on April 6, 1943, in Oliver, Georgia to the late B.J. Clifton and Rosetta Benjamin Clifton. He graduated from William James High School in 1961, where he served as the Editor of the school newspaper. Although his father relied on him to work their South Georgia farm, his mother encouraged and supported his and his younger siblings ( Gwendolyn and Marvin) pursuit of higher education. Ivery enrolled in Tuskegee Institute (University) receiving a B.S. in Agricultural Education in 1965 and his M.S. in Agricultural Economics in 1967. While at Tuskegee, he was active in the R.O.T.C., the yearbook, the military honor society, Scabbard and Blade, and worked as a dorm counselor to support his education. Ivery met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Davis during college. They wed on May 28, 1967, at the Methodist Church, a beautiful start to their 52-year marriage.
Ivery and Pat's blissful beginnings were abruptly interrupted, when he answered the call to serve his country in the Army as a Lieutenant in the Quarterman Corp during the Vietnam War. Leaving his first job as an agricultural economist with the Tennessee Valley Authority, he served as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army and supervised tactical logistics. After his service in Vietnam, Ivery reunited with his wife, Patricia and was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. Here, they welcomed their first-born daughter, Kalisa Nicole. Subsequently, the family moved to Champaign, Illinois, where he earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics in 1976 from the University of Illinois.
In 1976, Dr. Clifton returned to Georgia, accepting an appointment as an Assistant Professor of Natural Resource Economics at the University of Georgia in Athens. He advanced through department, college and university level positions. Notably, Dr. Clifton was the University of Georgia's first African American Dean. He led the College of Agricultural and Environmental Services and his unique leadership skills resulted in an assignment to the Presidential Office as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs. An advocate for diversity, he served as graduate advisor to students from across the globe. He also championed the Young Scholars Program to develop a pipeline of minority students interested in the field of agriculture.
Throughout his career, Dr. Clifton made significant contributions to the profession of agricultural economics, especially farm production and natural resource economics. Published extensively, his innovative expertise in economic modeling has benefited research literature and the scientific community around the world.
As his career progressed, Ivery, Patricia, and Nikki were joyfully blessed with a baby girl, Kelli Rochelle. Kelli and Nikki adored their father and although they were born thirteen years apart, their upbringing was similarly rooted in Ivery and Pat's consistent high expectations for Christian values, love for family, and educational excellence. Dr. Clifton retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the US Army Reserves after 27 years of service.
After nearly 30 years at the University of Georgia, Dr. Clifton retired in 2003, as Professor Emeritus from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The soldier, educator, and administrator returned to his first passion and purchased a farm with Patricia in Winterville, Georgia, where he reveled in raising his cows, dabbled in raising goats, bailing hay for his friends and neighbors, and fishing as much as he could. He also picked up golfing and enjoyed playing with his wife and friends.
The softer side of Ivery was plainly visible in his interactions with his grandchildren, Miles, Olivia and his namesake, Iveryrose. "Papa I" was their hero. He routinely stretched out on the carpet to play and returned their unconditional love through endless experiences: fishing, tractor-riding, beach vacations, band and ballet performances. He never missed a milestone and was an ever-present force in their lives. Whether in the Bahamas, Miami, or Denver, Ivery is deeply revered by his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He has been a consistent role model for the youth of his family. Pulling from his parents' example, Ivery was meticulous in documenting and sharing his expectations for his immediate family. He instilled the importance of building a legacy that would transcend future generations.
Ivery was dedicated to service. As a 43 year member of the First A.M.E. Church, he served on the Board of Trustees, taught bible study, and led the Men's Fellowship. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and was a Charter Member of the Delta Psi Chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated (The Boule'). He was inducted into Leadership Georgia and Gridiron. His service with organizations such as Rotary, The Trust for Public Land, and countless local civic roles, cemented friendships that he cherished.
Recently, he "unretired," sat for an exam and was appointed as a tax assessor by the Mayor and Commission of Athens-Clarke County Government. Ivery was a faithful UGA Football season ticket holder and relished cheering on the Dawgs and the Atlanta Braves. In 2016, The University of Illinois presented Ivery with the Alumni Award of Merit, given annually to graduates who have made significant contributions to their chosen profession.
On January 1, 2020, Ivery was welcomed into heaven. He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy, his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Ann Davis Clifton, his daughters, Nikki Clifton (Robert Chiappetta) and Kelli Clifton Ogunsanya (David), and his siblings, Gwendolyn Clifton Miller (Murray) and Marvin Clifton (Laura). He is survived by grandchildren, Miles Clifton Pierre, Olivia Anderson Pierre, Iveryrose Ogunsanya, Matteo Chiappetta and Gabriela Chiappetta, aunt, Mrs. Eary Strickland, uncle, James Willie Clifton (Doretha) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday January, 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. from the Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin Street, Athens GA 30601. Viewing will be held on Friday January, 10, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel, 605 Olympic Dr. , Athens GA., 30601. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at the First A.M.E Church , 521 N. Hull Street, Athens, GA, 30601.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the UGA Foundation, 394 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, Georgia. Please reference the Dr. Ivery D. Clifton Memorial Scholarship Fund. Call 888-268-5442 with questions. Thank you for your kindness.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020