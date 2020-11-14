Mr. James Donald "Don" Hulme, Sr., husband of 52 years to the late Jean McClain Hulme, finished his course in faith on Tuesday, November 9, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital following a sudden illness. He was 81.
A life long resident of Elbert County, Don was born in Dewy Rose on August 30, 1939, to James Madison Hulme, Sr. and Hilda Snellings Hulme. He was a 1957 graduate of Bowman High School and a 1962 graduate of North Georgia College in Dahlonega. Mr. Hulme worked as a salesman in the granite industry for 45 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elberton. Don was a life member of The Alumni Association of North Georgia College in Dahlonega.
Survivors include his daughter, Lee Anne H. Freeman and her husband Peter Freeman of Alpharetta; son, James D. "Jim" Hulme, Jr. and his wife Sonya Rucker Hulme of Elberton; grandchildren: Brandt and Rebecca Freeman, Madison Freeman, McClain Freeman, Parker and Cassie Hulme, and Rachel Hulme; and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his brothers: Doug Hulme of Knoxville, TN and Johnny Hulme of N. Little Rock, AR; very special friend, Paula Foreman Bullock of Elberton ; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services celebrating Don's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11 o'clock at the First United Methodist Church of Elberton with the Rev. Tim Adams officiating. He will be laid to rest with his wife in Elberton's Historic Elmhurst Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Hulme will lie instate at Berry Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, from 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00-10:45a.m. for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guestbook.
The family is at the residence of Jim and Sonya Hulme, 122 Wildwood Drive, Elberton.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to First United Methodist Church of Elberton Building Fund, P.O. Box 398, Elberton, GA 30635.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. James Donald "Don" Hulme, Sr.