1928 - 2020 March 3rd, 1928 ~ February 18, 2020
Genelle G. Morain was born and died in Indianola, Iowa. Genelle is survived by her children Michelle and Brent, their families; a brother, all her nieces and nephews. Education: Simpson College, Indiana University, The Ohio State University: BFA, Fulbright scholarship, Ph. D. in Education, Doctor of Humanities; A five-decade career: Cherokee and Indianola, Iowa high schools; The University of Georgia, College of Education. United Nations Ambassador of Goodwill to France. Recipient of twelve Awards for excellence in teaching and research; Genelle, her poetry, humor, and love will be sorely missed.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020