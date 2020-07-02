Mr. J. W. King, Sr., 87, of Colbert, GA passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
Mr. King was born in Comer, GA on January 8, 1933, son of the late James "Jim" King and the late Ethel Brown King. He was a retired United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and in Vietnam. Mr. King was also a maintenance worker having retired from the University of Georgia after 21 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Aubrey King, Charlie King, Rufus King and Emerson King; sisters, Edith Nash, Rachel Segars, Agnes Coker and Hersie Garner; and nephew raised as his brother, Clarence Garner.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth F. King; son, Ransom Lee (Janie) King of Athens, GA and J.W. (Elizabeth) King, Jr. of Colbert, GA; daughter, Karen King of Colbert, GA; grandson, Tyler Lee King of Athens, GA; nephew and nieces, Roland Garner, Angie (Terry) Norton, Patsy Sanders and Diane Bryant.
A graveside service for Mr. King will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Petty officiating.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional; the family kindly request that no roses be sent.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.