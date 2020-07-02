1/
J. W. King
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. J. W. King, Sr., 87, of Colbert, GA passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

Mr. King was born in Comer, GA on January 8, 1933, son of the late James "Jim" King and the late Ethel Brown King. He was a retired United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and in Vietnam. Mr. King was also a maintenance worker having retired from the University of Georgia after 21 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Aubrey King, Charlie King, Rufus King and Emerson King; sisters, Edith Nash, Rachel Segars, Agnes Coker and Hersie Garner; and nephew raised as his brother, Clarence Garner.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth F. King; son, Ransom Lee (Janie) King of Athens, GA and J.W. (Elizabeth) King, Jr. of Colbert, GA; daughter, Karen King of Colbert, GA; grandson, Tyler Lee King of Athens, GA; nephew and nieces, Roland Garner, Angie (Terry) Norton, Patsy Sanders and Diane Bryant.

A graveside service for Mr. King will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Petty officiating.

The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. The family is at the home.

Flowers are optional; the family kindly request that no roses be sent.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Danielsville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved