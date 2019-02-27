|
J. Walter Lynch, age 88, of Athens, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 after a short illness. Mr. Lynch was born on Friday, March 28th, 1930 in Cornelia, Georgia. He was the son of the late U.S. and Ida Dell Woodall Lynch. Mr. Lynch was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro, Georgia. He graduated valedictorian of his class from Baldwin High School and went on to the University of Georgia where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics and anthropology. During his college years, Mr. Lynch worked during the summer as a mathematician for the U.S. Army in the Ordnance Ballistic Research Laboratories at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, Maryland. It was there he met his future wife, Monika Fehrmann. The couple were married in Havre de Grace, Maryland and soon after moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where Mr. Lynch taught mathematics for 31 years, retiring as assistant Professor Emeritus in 1992. During his time in Statesboro, he was an enthusiastic gardener, growing scuppernongs, blueberries, asparagus, figs, quince and peaches, as well as seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, and black walnut trees. He enjoyed coin and gun collecting, and he was a founding member of the Bull Shooters Gun Club of Statesboro. Upon retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Lynch moved to Athens where they enjoyed time with their children, grandchildren, and beloved dogs. Mr. Lynch was preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert and Harold; and sister, Lois Lynch Hulsey. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Cindy Lynch, of Atlanta; son, David Lynch, of Marietta; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Thornton Johnston, of Athens; five grandchildren, Melanie Lynch, of Los Angeles, CA; Danielle Lynch, of Atlanta; Michael Lynch, of Athens; Uly Johnston, of Athens; Annabel Johnston, of Athens; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Walter's longtime friends and caregivers, Jim, Tammy, Karen and Laura. Walter was laid to rest on Monday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cornelia, Georgia. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1 at noon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro, with a meal to follow in the fellowship hall. All family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 8503 Pea Ridge Rd, Cornelia, GA 30531 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 18098 GA Hwy 67, Statesboro, GA 30458. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019