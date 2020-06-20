Mr. Jack Darrell Fortson (Retired Sheriff Madison County GA. 1973---1996), 87, of Colbert, GA, passed away peacefully in his home, on June 16, 2020 after battling lung cancer.
He was born in Madison County, July 27, 1932, son of the late Tom Ed Fortson and Lois McConnell Fortson. He is survived by his two sons, Roger D. Fortson (Kim), Keith H. Fortson (Sandra), grandsons Brandon Fortson (Brittany), Blake Fortson, Keenan Fortson, Kyler Fortson, and two great-grandchildren, Lane and Penelope.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marian Rogers Fortson of 64 years, and brothers Stewart (J.S.) Fortson, Glen Fortson, Edd Fortson, and one sister Hilda Strickland.
Mr. Fortson graduated from Colbert High School. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in England. He also attended Atlanta Technical College to study to be a Master Electrician. Many of his fond years were spent as President of the Madison County Little League where he enjoyed coaching and watching the youth excel in this sport. Another passion of Mr. Fortson's was his involvement in politics. He fought hard to win the election as Sheriff in which he served for 20 years. He also fought hard for those who ran after him. He was passionate about the county and wanted elected officials to make Madison County a better place. He served on the City Council of Colbert for 12 years and was a Commissioner for District 5.
Graveside services for Mr. Fortson will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens at 11:00 am. A procession in his honor will depart Lord and Stephens, Danielsville (963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633) at 10:00 am - please arrive between 9:00 and 9:45 if you wish to be part of the procession. Honor/Color Guard activities will be conducted by Sheriff Mangum and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Hall County Sheriff's Office. Pallbearers include: Brandon Fortson, Blake Fortson, Keenan Fortson, Kyler Fortson, Magistrate Judge David Patton, Deputy Lt. Johnny Johnson, and Deputy Capt. Jimmy Patton. Honorary Pallbearers include: Sheriff Janice Mangum (Eulogy), Probate Judge Cody Cross (Eulogy), Sheriff Michael Moore, Sheriff Ray Sanders, Wayne McElroy, Mike Shelton, Annette Kelly, and Jill Patton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes or a charity of your choice, in honor of his name.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, masks can be worn, but are not required.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
