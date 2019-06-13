|
Jack L. Hardman, Sr., 73 of Colbert, passed away June 11, 2019, who was a Vietnam Era Veteran. Mr. Hardman was the son of the late Royal Clayton and Edna Langston Hardman Benton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jack Hardman, Jr; brother: Ronnie Hardman; sister: Frances O'Neal Hardman Branning.
Funeral services are Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Moons Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Vickery, Mr. David Benton and Mr. Brad Moon officiating. Mr. Hardman will lie in state at the church from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The family will visit at the funeral home Thursday June 13, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Hardman; sons: Brian (Brittanie) Hardman, Brad (Sandi) Moon; daughter: Tasha (Olen) Nicholson; sister, Nancy Hart; grandchildren: Courtney, Landon, Bristol & Bri Hardman, Brady & Cheyenne Nicholson, Matti & Lainey Moon; great grandchild: Kullen Hardigree and several nieces and nephews.
He wants you to know he loved racing, his grandchildren, Georgia Football, always joking with everyone and for some reason he loved to work.
Pallbearers will be Landon Hardman, Brady Nicholson, Ronald Hardman, Todd Higdon, Jim Williams and Mark Baker.
Please omit flowers and make memorials to the Madison County Recreation Department, P.O. Box 248, Danielsville, GA 30633 or , https://donate3.cancer.org or MOAS, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019