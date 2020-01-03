Home

Jack Stein


1951 - 2019
Jack Stein Obituary
1951 - 2019 Jack Stein, a long-time resident of Athens and a life-time Bulldog, died 12/20/19 at home in McKinney, Texas. He had an amateur career as a golfer, softball pitcher, fisherman, diver, Oconee River rafter, coach and football referee. He was an over-all lover of life.

A UGA graduate, Jack initially worked as an educator but soon devoted his talents to becoming an Orthopedic Technician. He started working for Athens General Hospital in 1973 and remained there through its growth to a major medical center. In 1990, he changed careers to become a medical gas inspector, installer and verifier.

Jack is survived by his loving spouse Sue (McKinney, TX), daughters Hannah (Minneapolis, MN) and Maggie (Albuquerque, NM), and his many friends and seven siblings who will forever celebrate his kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, strong spirit and love of fun and adventure. A memorial celebration will be held in Georgia in 2020.

"We think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched.

For nothing loved is ever lost.

And he was loved so much."
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
