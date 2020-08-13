1/1
Jackie Smith
1955 - 2020
Mr. Jackie Smith age, 64 of Athens GA passed on August 09, 2020.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday August 14,2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home .

Graveside services will be held on Friday August 15,2020 11:00 A.M. from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his children; Corey Harris , Quarrica Yearby, Fredrico Wright, Maurice Wright, Joe Wright, Reginald Reid, Edward Taylor, Karica Smith, Shenita Wright and Tasha Smith; siblings; Charles Smith Jr., Carl Smith, William S. Smith, Jr. Dexter Smith, Rose Howard and Lisa Smith,15 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel Athens is in Charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
