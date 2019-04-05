Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
East Friendship Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamelle Brightwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamelle "Mel" Brightwell


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamelle "Mel" Brightwell Obituary
Jamelle "Mel" Brightwell was born July 4, 1999 to Monique Smith and Jermaine (Canshaka) Brightwell.

Jamelle was educated in the Clarke County school district and raised in Winterville, GA. Jamelle worked

at Main Street Garage of Athens, GA.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Shields.

In addition to his loving parents Jamelle leaves to follow in his onward journey his beloved four brothers and one sister. Landyen Brightwell, Ireon Brightwell, Donique Smith, Derrick Hill and Brynarius Smith. Maternal grandmother, Mozelle Smith, Parental grandparents Emanuel (Barbara) Dowdy, Bobby (Teresa) Brightwell and Stephen (Jerrie) Clark.

Service Saturday April 6, 2019 12 pm at East Friendship Baptist Church. Body will lie in state until the start of the service. Interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery Athens, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now