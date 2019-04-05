|
Jamelle "Mel" Brightwell was born July 4, 1999 to Monique Smith and Jermaine (Canshaka) Brightwell.
Jamelle was educated in the Clarke County school district and raised in Winterville, GA. Jamelle worked
at Main Street Garage of Athens, GA.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Shields.
In addition to his loving parents Jamelle leaves to follow in his onward journey his beloved four brothers and one sister. Landyen Brightwell, Ireon Brightwell, Donique Smith, Derrick Hill and Brynarius Smith. Maternal grandmother, Mozelle Smith, Parental grandparents Emanuel (Barbara) Dowdy, Bobby (Teresa) Brightwell and Stephen (Jerrie) Clark.
Service Saturday April 6, 2019 12 pm at East Friendship Baptist Church. Body will lie in state until the start of the service. Interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery Athens, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019