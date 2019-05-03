|
Dr. James A. Robertson, 87, of Athens, GA, died May 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley D. Robertson of 61 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Nix, (Doug), granddaughter Leah Nix, of Athens, and son, Reverend Paul Robertson (Jennifer), of Grovetown, GA; and grandsons, Sam, Luke, and Caleb Robertson.
After receiving his undergraduate and Master's degrees from the University of Tennessee, Dr. Robertson completed his PhD from Ohio State University. Jim worked as a chemist for 30 years, retiring as Research Leader of the Horticultural Crops Research Unit at the Richard B. Russell Federal Agricultural Research Center in Athens, GA.
Jim was active in his community and served in many ways. He served as president of the International Little League, and volunteered with the Athens Community Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program for a number of years. He was also an avid golfer, enjoying friendships with his golfing buddies while playing many golf courses throughout the area.
His greatest loves were his wife and family, his church, and most importantly, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jim was a faithful member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church since 1977. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for singles and young married men. He had a heart to serve others and loved helping those who were in need.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Highland Hills Memory Care for their love, support, and care during the last four years. As dementia increasingly affected Jim's mind and body, the staff at Memory Care offered compassionate care and support for Jim and his family in dealing with his disease.
Additionally, the family appreciated the staff at St. Mary's Hospice House. The kindness and compassion shown to Jim and the family during his last days provided great comfort and support.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens funeral home, EAST, Saturday, May 4, from 10:00 until 11:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM. He will be buried at Athens Memory Gardens. His son, Revered Paul Robertson, will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, Bogart, GA, or Windsor Springs Baptist Church Audiovisual Fund, Hephzibah, GA.
Lord and Stephens EAST is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019