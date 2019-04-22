|
|
Mr. James Addison Sorrow, 94, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Pruitt Heath in Toccoa, GA. Born in Madison County, GA, he was the son of the late Fortson Kennebrew and Margaret Theodocia Argo Sorrow. He was the widower of Martha "Polly" Allen Sorrow. He loved his family and was an avid fisherman and gardener.
James was retired from the University of Georgia Printing Department and was a member of the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II having served on the USS Citgo Bay.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Howard Sorrow of Franklin Springs; children, Brenda Sorrow Terry (Charles) of Cochran, GA, James R. "Rick" Sorrow (Christy) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Kyle Allen Sorrow of San Antonio, TX, Callie C. Sorrow of Watkinsville, GA, Russell James Sorrow of Keller, TX, Whitney E. Sperlik (Michael) of Statham, GA, Martha "Polly" Terry of Athens, GA; step- granddaughters, Suzanne T. Atkinson (Ervin) of Royston, GA and Jessica B. Terry of Seneca, SC; two great grandchildren, Addison Marie and Steven Grant Sperlik of Statham, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until funeral hour. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Earl Beatty and Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Springs City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel College Agricultural Department, P.O. Box 129 Franklin Springs, GA 30639.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019