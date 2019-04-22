Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sorrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Addison Sorrow


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Addison Sorrow Obituary
Mr. James Addison Sorrow, 94, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Pruitt Heath in Toccoa, GA. Born in Madison County, GA, he was the son of the late Fortson Kennebrew and Margaret Theodocia Argo Sorrow. He was the widower of Martha "Polly" Allen Sorrow. He loved his family and was an avid fisherman and gardener.

James was retired from the University of Georgia Printing Department and was a member of the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II having served on the USS Citgo Bay.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Howard Sorrow of Franklin Springs; children, Brenda Sorrow Terry (Charles) of Cochran, GA, James R. "Rick" Sorrow (Christy) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Kyle Allen Sorrow of San Antonio, TX, Callie C. Sorrow of Watkinsville, GA, Russell James Sorrow of Keller, TX, Whitney E. Sperlik (Michael) of Statham, GA, Martha "Polly" Terry of Athens, GA; step- granddaughters, Suzanne T. Atkinson (Ervin) of Royston, GA and Jessica B. Terry of Seneca, SC; two great grandchildren, Addison Marie and Steven Grant Sperlik of Statham, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until funeral hour. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Earl Beatty and Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Springs City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel College Agricultural Department, P.O. Box 129 Franklin Springs, GA 30639.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting the www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pruitt Funeral Home
Download Now