James Albert Griffith, 76, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a short illness.
Born August 30, 1942 in Athens, he was the son of the late Albert B. Griffeth and Beulah Ruth Baxter Griffeth.
James retired in 2009 as the president of A. B. Griffeth & Sons, the family business that was started by his father in 1944 and run by James and his brother, Wayman, after their father's retirement in the 1980's. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church where he formerly served as an usher and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid reader and loved traveling across the country. James was devoted to his family and loved spending time both close and extended family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayman B. Griffeth; two sisters, Betty G. Williams and Doris G. Cleghorn; and his nephew, Rutherford "Rusty" D. Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Thompson Griffith; his daughter, Michelle Astrom Griffith; sister, Patricia G. Powell; sister-in-law, JoAnn A. Griffeth; seven nieces and nephews, Andrew Griffeth (Lindsay), Kelli Smith (Steve), Alex Powell (Coker), Stephanie Holcombe, Debbie Allen, Diane Salum and Paul Cleghorn; and numerous extended family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens with Father Robert Salamone officiating with a reception following the service in the church Common Room.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bernstein's Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, GA 30606.
A private burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
