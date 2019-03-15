|
James "Mickey" Alvin Chambers, 77 of Comer, passed away March 13, 2019. He was the son of the late, Ralph & Ardell Chambers. Mr. Chambers was also preceded in death by siblings, Daisy Chambers Bailey and L.C. Chambers. He was a member of Macedonia Holiness Church where he was a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent; also, was retired from Acree Oil Company.
Pallbearers are Kevin Dean, Kyle Dean, Eddie Hilburn, Justin Wilson, Terry Cowart and Tommy Cowart.
Funeral services are Saturday March 16, 2019 11:00am at Macedonia Holiness Church with Pastor Kendall Callaway and Rev. Jack Ross officiating. Mr. Chambers will lie in state at the church from 10:00am until 11:00am.The visitation will be Friday March 15, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The interment will be in Meadow cemetery.
Survivors include: Wife, Hazel Garrett Chambers; daughters, Teresa (Jeff) Hilburn and Tracy (Darrell) Dean; sister, Patricia Chambers Scarboro; grandchildren, Kevin (Lauren) Dean, Kyle (Mallory) Dean, Eddie (Olivia) Hilburn, Stephanie (Justin) Wilson and Derek "Bucky" Dean; great grandchildren, Weston Wilson, Nora Hilburn and Hudson Dean; several nieces and great nieces; special friend and caregiver, Debra Garner.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019