James B. "Jimmy" Allen Jr.
1940 - 2020
James B. "Jimmy" Allen, Jr, age 79, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospice.

Jimmy was a native and lifelong resident of Athens, graduated from the University of Georgia and was a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. He was a former professional golfer on the PGA Tour and served as the Golf Pro at the Athens Country Club for more than ten years.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 to 10:30 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Bernstein Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 AM graveside funeral service in Oconee Hill Cemetery with Reverend Martha Aenchbacher officiating.

When all of the social distancing protocols have been lifted, a celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at the Hilltop Restaurant.

Memorial contributions may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Traci Allen
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
