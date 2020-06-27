James B. "Jimmy" Allen, Jr, age 79, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospice.
Jimmy was a native and lifelong resident of Athens, graduated from the University of Georgia and was a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. He was a former professional golfer on the PGA Tour and served as the Golf Pro at the Athens Country Club for more than ten years.
The family will receive guests from 10:00 to 10:30 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Bernstein Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 AM graveside funeral service in Oconee Hill Cemetery with Reverend Martha Aenchbacher officiating.
When all of the social distancing protocols have been lifted, a celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at the Hilltop Restaurant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.