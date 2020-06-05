James Bond
1943 - 2020
James Carroll Bond, 76, of Statham, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born August 5, 1943 in Elberton. He was the son of Sara Frances Knight of Bishop and the late Herman Bond.

James loved going to his beach house. He loved his Corvette and working in his yard. He attended Athens Church and retired from The Peterson Corporation in Detroit, MI after 35 years.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his loving wife of 33 years, Cheryl Osborn Bond; children, Natalie Bond and Chris Bond; stepchildren, Scott Perkins and Dixie Sosbee (Ken); grandchildren, Dylan, Kendal, Caleb, Dawson; and stepfather, Terrell Knight.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Athens Church, 10 Huntington Rd., Athens, GA 30606.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
June 4, 2020
I love you and will miss you, James, thanks for always having my back and being a great brother.
Joel Bond
Brother
