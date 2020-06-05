James Carroll Bond, 76, of Statham, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.He was born August 5, 1943 in Elberton. He was the son of Sara Frances Knight of Bishop and the late Herman Bond.James loved going to his beach house. He loved his Corvette and working in his yard. He attended Athens Church and retired from The Peterson Corporation in Detroit, MI after 35 years.Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his loving wife of 33 years, Cheryl Osborn Bond; children, Natalie Bond and Chris Bond; stepchildren, Scott Perkins and Dixie Sosbee (Ken); grandchildren, Dylan, Kendal, Caleb, Dawson; and stepfather, Terrell Knight.Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Athens Church, 10 Huntington Rd., Athens, GA 30606.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.