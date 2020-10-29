1/1
James Brent Canup
1958 - 2020
James Brent Canup, age 62 of Athens, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a native of Winder and a 1976 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Brent earned his Bachelors of Business Management from The American Intercontinental University and was the fleet manager for The University of Georgia. He was a dedicated member of Southside Church, where he was a greeter. Brent loved his family and his church family. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps and earned the rank of Staff Sargent.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents, James Canup and Janice Brown Thurmond. He is survived by his wife, Cyndi Canup of Athens; two sons, Joshua and Elijah Canup of Watkinsville; two daughters, Whitney Canup of Winder and Alanna Cannon of Tucker; step-children, David Phillips of Athens, Ian Deck of Tampa and Madison Deck of Miami; a sister, Patricia Canup of Jefferson and three grandchildren, Ian Bathurst, Franklin Canup and Lillian Ernst.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA. A memorial service will be held at 2PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Southside Church in Athens with Pastor's Roger Hardy and Jeff Williams officiating.

In lieu of flower's donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in Brent's memory.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Memory Chapel
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Southside Church
Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
7708674553
October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 29, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Smith Memory Chapel, Inc.
