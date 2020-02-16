Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem AME Church
Watkinsville, GA
View Map

James Calvin Foster


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Calvin Foster Obituary
1950 - 2020 Mr. James C. Foster, age 69, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 13, 2020.

Survivors include his sons, Marieo Foster, Demarkeo Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from the Salem AME Church - Watkinsville, with interment in the Salem AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held 12:00 to 7:00, with a family visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 February 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -