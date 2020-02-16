|
1950 - 2020 Mr. James C. Foster, age 69, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 13, 2020.
Survivors include his sons, Marieo Foster, Demarkeo Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from the Salem AME Church - Watkinsville, with interment in the Salem AME Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held 12:00 to 7:00, with a family visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 February 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020